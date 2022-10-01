Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,076 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. 1,515,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,104. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.