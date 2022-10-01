Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 26.2% in September

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 133,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Scienjoy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of Scienjoy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.21. 2,278,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

