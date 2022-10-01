SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and $2.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

