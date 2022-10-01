Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.19

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.19 and last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 1727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

