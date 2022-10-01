Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.4 %

SCI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 2,253,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,270. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 121,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.