Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.0132

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Shadows has a total market cap of $563,128.00 and approximately $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shadows

Shadows was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 42,700,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

