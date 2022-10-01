Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises 23.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,372,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,672,000 after acquiring an additional 270,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. 330,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,772. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

