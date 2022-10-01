Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Glantus (LON:GLAN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Glantus Stock Performance

GLAN opened at GBX 11 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11. Glantus has a twelve month low of GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £4.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Insider Transactions at Glantus

In related news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

About Glantus

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

