Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Grows By 55.7%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AALBF shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aalberts from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Aalberts from €80.00 ($81.63) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF remained flat at $31.16 during midday trading on Friday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

