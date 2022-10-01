Short Interest in Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Drops By 27.5%

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 4,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Advaxis in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

