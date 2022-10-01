Short Interest in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Expands By 48.3%

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AIB Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AIB Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIB opened at $10.05 on Friday. AIB Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

AIB Acquisition Company Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

