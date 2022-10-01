Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Drops By 16.7%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
Algoma Central stock remained flat at $11.67 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.
Algoma Central Company Profile
