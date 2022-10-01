Short Interest in Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Declines By 18.2%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATMS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Artemis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.00.
Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.