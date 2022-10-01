Short Interest in Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Declines By 18.2%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATMS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Artemis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.00.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

