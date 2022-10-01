Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Expands By 37.5%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Asante Gold Price Performance
Shares of ASGOF stock traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.85. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of 0.72 and a 1 year high of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.92.
Asante Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asante Gold (ASGOF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.