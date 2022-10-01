Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Expands By 37.5%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

Shares of ASGOF stock traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.85. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of 0.72 and a 1 year high of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.92.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

