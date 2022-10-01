Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Increases By 37.7%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
Axfood AB (publ) stock remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.