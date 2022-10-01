Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Increases By 37.7%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Axfood AB (publ) stock remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.