Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Expands By 66.7%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Ayala Stock Performance

AYYLF traded down 2.28 on Friday, hitting 10.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.43. Ayala has a 12 month low of 10.75 and a 12 month high of 13.40.

Get Ayala alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ayala from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.