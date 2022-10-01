Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Drops By 25.6%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Up 1.0 %

NCBDY traded up 0.34 on Friday, hitting 32.59. 67,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is 36.33 and its 200 day moving average is 36.02. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of 31.15 and a fifty-two week high of 42.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

