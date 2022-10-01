Short Interest in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Rises By 21.5%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 69,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 42,294,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The stock has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.