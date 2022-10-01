Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Expands By 79.5%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

