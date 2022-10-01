Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Expands By 79.5%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.14.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.