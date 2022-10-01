Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Drops By 32.7%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $298,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 305.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 810,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 610,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSA stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

