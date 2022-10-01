Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Decreases By 14.6%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BRLXF shares. TD Securities downgraded Boralex to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF remained flat at $31.70 during midday trading on Friday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

