Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Increases By 45.0%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.62 on Friday. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.85.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. Analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.