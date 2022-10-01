Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Increases By 45.0%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
Boxlight Stock Performance
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. Analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxlight (BOXL)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.