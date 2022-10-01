Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Increases By 23.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,280,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 54,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,625,000 after buying an additional 584,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 100,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 2,080,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,541. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

