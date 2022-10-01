Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expands By 19.6%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $4,497,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 409.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. 710,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

