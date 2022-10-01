Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Increases By 23.0%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Claros Mortgage Trust

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director W Edward Walter bought 20,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at $606,536.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,091,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMTG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 569,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 76.73 and a quick ratio of 76.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.42%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

