Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Decreases By 22.4%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CLGN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 6,582 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

