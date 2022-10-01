Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Rises By 57.7%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CONX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CONX remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,503. CONX has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CONX
CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONX (CONX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.