Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Rises By 50.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

