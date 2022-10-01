Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Rises By 50.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Country Garden Company Profile
