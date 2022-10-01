Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Increases By 74.2%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Insider Transactions at Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.