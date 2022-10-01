Short Interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Declines By 15.9%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 742,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.99. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

