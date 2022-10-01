Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declines By 10.5%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $139.08 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

