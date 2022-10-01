Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Decreases By 11.9%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Trading Down 35.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,531,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,523. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

