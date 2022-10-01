Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Drops By 12.3%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
EWTX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 263,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,324. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.
Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 52.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Further Reading
