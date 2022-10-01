Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rises By 57.1%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Eisai Stock Down 7.4 %
Eisai stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,084. Eisai has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
