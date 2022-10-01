Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rises By 57.1%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Eisai stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,084. Eisai has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

