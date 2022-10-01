Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expands By 18.5%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,616,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,210. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

