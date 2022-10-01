Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Declines By 39.6%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 655,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Price Performance

FAMI remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Friday. 127,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,416. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

Featured Articles

