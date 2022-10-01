Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Decreases By 37.0%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDNI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

FDNI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 1,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,970. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

