Short Interest in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Increases By 33.5%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNCB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 13,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.32.

FNCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

