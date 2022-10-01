Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Expands By 75.7%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GBAB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

