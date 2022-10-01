Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Expands By 20.9%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.0 days.

IBI Group Price Performance

Shares of IBI Group stock remained flat at $14.17 during trading hours on Friday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBIBF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

