Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expands By 22.6%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 741,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,320. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.83. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.