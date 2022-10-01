Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expands By 22.6%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 741,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,320. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.83. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

