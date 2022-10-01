Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declines By 16.2%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Interface by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Interface by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Interface by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface Trading Down 1.3 %

Interface stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $534.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.81. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Interface Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Articles

