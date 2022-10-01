Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Grows By 50.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.