Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Grows By 50.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 93.38% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $39,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.