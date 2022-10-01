Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Expands By 64.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 613,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,386,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 28.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.