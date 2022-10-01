Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Drops By 14.4%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 202,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 10.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAIR stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

