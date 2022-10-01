Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Decreases By 20.2%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 13,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at L.B. Foster

Several research firms have weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley upped their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth about $24,663,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

