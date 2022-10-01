Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Drops By 21.1%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

LFDJF stock remained flat at $32.75 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.