Short Interest in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Increases By 18.2%

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVAC remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,849. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LAVA Medtech Acquisition

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

