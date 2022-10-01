Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Grows By 47.4%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMY remained flat at $3.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.