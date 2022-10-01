Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Increases By 51.3%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 2.4 %

LNW traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,960. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.16.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 156.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.72 million. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

LNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares in the company, valued at $492,797,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

